Lufkin native Carvin Jones — voted one of the 50 greatest blues guitarists of all time by “Guitarist” magazine — will be rocking his hometown for the first time in 15 years when he brings his world-renowned chops to The Pines Theater Jan. 25, 2020.
In a telephone interview from his home in Phoenix, Jones could barely contain his excitement about the upcoming hometown gig, in part because he recently had a taste of what it’s like to perform for his Lufkin fans during a show at Rockefeller’s in Houston.
“There were so many people who drove down from Lufkin, it was unbelievable,” Jones said. “There were some Houston people there, too, but it was packed with Lufkin people. There were tears in my eyes there.”
During his last Lufkin performance at the now-defunct Sports Shack in 2014, the man Eric Clapton once called “the next up-and-coming blues player” put on a blistering set of covers from such artists as Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and B.B. King. But fans at his January Lufkin gig can expect a night heavy on original material.
“Back then, 15 years ago, I was doing a bunch of cover songs. But now over the past five years, I might mix a Hendrix song in there, a little bit of ZZ Top, a little bit of Clapton, but mostly it’s a bunch of songs that I’ve written over the last five years.”
The Carvin Jones Band averages around 330 performances a year and has performed in 37 countries on three continents, including concerts for military troops in Iraq and Kuwait. The band has shows booked in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia starting Sunday.
But Jones is looking forward to his trip to Lufkin, where he will be hitting up a certain doughnut shop for his hometown junk-food fix.
“Shipley’s Do-Nuts! I have to go there every time I’m there,” he confessed. “The Shipley’s Do-Nuts with the chocolate cream-filled doughnuts! And those are back from my high school days. After school, when there was an opportunity, we went.”
And also during his hometown trip, Jones plans to bring his “Say No to Drugs” message to performances at area schools.
“I still perform in the schools and stuff like that around the world, so I like to preach that to the kids.”
Unlike many famous musicians, Jones has never drank, smoked or done drugs in his life. That’s because, as he says, playing the guitar “is my drug.”
“And basketball. I play basketball six days a week,” Jones said, adding that he once played a game with former Indiana Pacers star Rik Smits.
“I literally train basketball six days a week, five hours a day when I’m home. That’s why I’m so skinny.”
Jones, who personally books all his concerts worldwide, has his own personal history with The Pines, as he used to sneak in to see R-rated movies when he was a kid.
“I did, actually, and I think I was maybe 10 or 12 years old. And some kind of way, I don’t know how, we got in there and we were looking at ‘Shaft,’ ‘Cleopatra Jones’ — and these were R-rated movies!” he said with a laugh. “And I have no idea how I got in there, but I was with my older brothers and stuff like that.”
While Jones is still that same old guy who roamed the hallways of Lufkin High School in 1985, he said fans at his concert at The Pines can “literally expect to see, through the grace of God, one of the top musicians in the world.”
And Jones has the resume to back up that claim, having shared the stage and toured with such legends as B.B. King, Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, Albert King, Albert Collins, Jimmy Vaughan and Double Trouble, and having performed with Joe Cocker and the Fabulous Thunderbirds. Collins once called him “one of the brightest young stars on the blues scene today” while Buddy Miles dubbed him “the New King of Strings.”
But Jones is content to let Slowhand have the last word.
“If Eric Clapton says you can play the guitar — you can play the guitar!”
Carvin Jones will play The Pines at 8 p.m. Jan. 25. Tickets are $25 for general admission (plus $3.25 service fee), $75 for VIP (plus $4.75 service fee) and $200 for Super VIP (plus $8.50 service fee).
VIP ticket holders will receive early entrance for sound check, a VIP lanyard and an autographed photo and get to spend one-on-one time talking with Jones and taking photos. Super VIP ticket holders will receive all the VIP perks in addition to the latest album and a personal acoustic mini-concert in the green room with a photo op.
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com and search for Carvin Jones.
