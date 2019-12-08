More than 50 children who were either adopted or are currently in the foster care program through Buckner International came out with their families to JR’s Party Barn in Diboll Saturday afternoon for the 10th anniversary of the Buckner and Brother’s Keeper Toy Run.
The day consisted of lunch catered by Brookshire Broothers, Christmas-themed games, a procession of motorcycles and Jeeps, and of course Santa arriving in his antique car. Upon arrival, Santa and his motorcycle-riding helpers filled the barn full of bags of toys individualized for each child there.
Wendy Robuck, foster care supervisor for Buckner, has been attending the Toy Run for all eight years she has been with Buckner.
“This is what all of us here and all of our families look forward to every year. There’s no way we would miss this.”
Robuck said that during her eight years there, the event has grown too large to hold at the Buckner office anymore, forcing organizers to find an outside location this year — the healthy “problem” being that “it wasn’t big enough to hold all of the presents for all of the kids.”
Leslie and Joel Casiday were at the event with all six of their children. The couple became involved with Buckner in 2015 after years of trying to have biological children, Leslie said. Their family took off from there, and now they have a 5-year-old, two 3-year-olds, a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old.
“We all fit in one mini-van — there are six car seats in there,” the Casidays joked. “Our favorite is just seeing how God works. From never thinking we’d have kids to currently having six kids — seeing how God puts pieces of the puzzle together that you never even imagined.”
The heart behind the whole event is founder Dave Sarver. Sarver is the pastor of Brother’s Keeper Church in Lufkin. Sarver and his wife had adopted three kids of their own when they felt the call to minister in Buckner’s foster care system. Sarver said his favorite part is actually being able to hand out the toys to the children and see the looks on their faces upon receiving them.
“Our heart is to bring Jesus to these kids, this community, and be there to hopefully give a little light to these kids and let them know that we’ll be here from now on.”
The community comes together for the Toy Run each year, supplying the toys through drop-off boxes sprinkled around town at local businesses.
“We have people that don’t go to church, people that go to other churches — every walk of life. We even had people from Pennsylvania send stuff this year,” Sarver said.
Chase Dupree works alongside Sarver as the motorcycle minister of Brother’s Keeper. Dupree was also adopted as a young boy, but says his motivation is “because of Jesus Christ.”
“I went all the way through drug and alcohol addiction, and motorcycle ministry reached out to me when I was completely lost. They showed me the love of Jesus, and this is all about passing on that love,” Dupree said.
“It’s a miraculous blessing to be able to do this. We’re not the ones passing the blessings out, we’re the ones receiving it 110%.”
