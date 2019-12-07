Samson and Eli Wiener, two men instrumental in the creation of the Angelina and Neches River Railroad, were inducted into the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame on Friday.
“The Angelina County Business Hall Of Fame program is designed to honor a past, prominent business leader or leaders who have made extraordinary contributions to Lufkin or Angelina County and have earned the respect of the local community,” Chamber president/CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said.
“The Hall of Fame laureates are individuals whose work moved the Lufkin and Angelina County communities in a better and stronger direction.”
Watson-Watkins believes it is important to honor people who were instrumental in the formation of the county and the creation of its economic development at the time, she said. She said local business leaders suggested she consdier the brothers, and said that most of her information came from Lufkin author Bob Bowman’s book, ‘’Up and Down the Line.’’
“We just thought that they were such an integral into what is continuing to serve Lufkin and Angelina County well today,” she said.
In 1900 the brothers partnered with well-known Lufkin influencers Joseph H. Kurth and Simon W. Henderson, Watson-Watkins said.
“It wasn’t much of a railroad in the beginning,” she said. “Two wood-burning, narrow gauge, steam locomotives and ten miles of logging trainway jointly operated by the Angelina Lumber Company and the railroad through a lease arrangement.”
It would later become a central part to the creation of the Lufkin economy, alongside the paper, Lufkin Foundry products and the oil field products the railroad shipped weekly, Watson-Watkins said. Kurth and Henderson would rely heavily on the brothers because of their knowledge of the railroad, she said.
The quartet originated as a threesome when Samson Wiener befriended Kurth and Henderson. He lived in Keltys with his wife and had a share in the stock of the Angelina Lumber Company. His wife was diagnosed with tuberculosis and they had to move to a drier climate, Watson-Watkins said.
Eli Wiener moved to Keltys and took another stock share of the company to keep the family involved, she said.
“Eli was only in his 20s when he joined the Kurth and Henderson families in their lumber business, first serving as their secretary and eventually becoming the manager of the company as his partners grew more confident in his skills,” Watson-Watkins said.
“On many days Eli went about the business of running the company from his first floor office at Keltys while Mr. Kurth and Mr. Henderson played cards upstairs.”
She said Wiener is given credit for keeping the lumber company from floundering during the Great Depression, in part because he recommended the company stay out of the market.
“And none of them sustained significant losses,” Watson-Watkins said. “Today we are honored to induct Eli and Sam into our Business Hall of Fame.”
