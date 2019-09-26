The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early Wednesday two-vehicle crash involving a freightliner.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 69 just south of Lufkin about 3:50 a.m. when a southbound 2012 freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer became disabled while attempting a U-turn and was then struck by a 2019 Ford pickup.

The driver of the freightliner, Deon Lee, 37, of Houston, was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial-Lufkin, while the Ford’s driver, Mark Bailey, 38, of Zavalla, was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

