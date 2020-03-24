This week’s forecast appears mostly clear until the weekend.
Today will start out overcast before gradually decreasing clouds give way to mostly sunny skies later in the day. The high should be near 82, with a low around 56, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office.
The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday calls for mostly sunny skies during the day, turning partly cloudy in the evening. Wednesday's high should be near 85 with a low around 62. The high Thursday is 87 and the low is around 66.
Friday’s forecast is mostly sunny in the day with a high near 87. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible Friday night, coupled with a low around 65.
“Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the region Friday night and Saturday, ahead of an upper level disturbance and associated cold front,” a hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS states. “Cooler and drier conditions will return to the area Sunday in wake of the frontal passage.”
Saturday’s forecast indicates a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 77 and a low around 52. Sunday’s early forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 74.
As of Monday afternoon, the Neches River near Diboll and the Angelina River near Lufkin remain under warning.
