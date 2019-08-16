The City of Lufkin’s proposed 2019-20 budget and tax rate are now available online for residents to review at cityoflufkin.com.
The proposed budget is $74.2 million. The proposed tax rate is 53 cents per $100 valuation, the same as was proposed in 2018.
The city council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to review resident’s opinions of the budget before approving it later in September.
The rate is $.02 higher than the effective tax rate, which would have left the city’s revenue the same for the coming year. This year’s rate will increase the total revenue by $495,352 — an increase of 5.10% from last year. Of that $168,047 is from new property added to the tax roll.
The increase in revenue comes from increasing property values citywide, City Manager Keith Wright told The Lufkin Daily News for a story on June 29.
That money will help cover the expected loss of revenue from the red-light camera ban — $290,000 — that began in June.
The city’s total expenditures are expected to be $74,279,695, while the revenue will be $114,241,228, according to the newly released budget. This will leave $39,961,533 in the fund balance as of Sept. 30, 2020.
The proposed budget includes a 2% rate increase in water and sewer rates, not the 6% rate increase recommended by a study, Wright said in the June 29 story.
In addition, the city is proposing a 2% rate increase for roll-off containers, but the move will primarily affect construction crews.
City employees also will receive a 2% raise across the board for 2019-20. Last year they received a 3% raise.
