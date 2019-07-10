The Angelina College Board of Trustees renewed a contract with CenterPoint Energy in a meeing on Monday.
“The college’s current contract ends this year so the college had to request proposals for a new provider,” Tracy Neal, the administrative assistant to the president, said.
They had to send out options for bids before being able to choose the natural gas provider. However, there is only Centerpoint Energy in Lufkin at this point, so they opted to renew.
Trustees also updated signatures for the board members and administrative personnel for their account at the First National Bank of Livingston. They needed to do this for interaccount transfers and the certificate of deposit purchases at the bank.
The next board meeting will be Aug. 12, 2019.
