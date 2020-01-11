A man sustained “substantial injuries” after being shot by an unknown assailant at his home in the 400 block of Linden Street around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to Lufkin Police Lt. David Young.
The victim reportedly answered a knock at his door when an unknown black male wearing a hoodie stepped out from around the corner of the home and began firing shots at him, Young said. The victim was grazed by a bullet on his arm and shot directly in his leg, leaving him with substantial injuries.
The victim said he did not know the assailant or the cause behind the shooting, according to Young.
