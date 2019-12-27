As the holidays are rolling on out, thrift stores around Angelina County are seeing a rise in donations and sales.
The East Texas Family Crisis Center Thrift Store in Lufkin has been open since 2004, when it was in Chestnut Village. It moved to its current location near Walmart in 2015.
“Even (in early December) we are experiencing a pretty significant influx in donations and have for several months,” executive director Heather Kartye said.
The holidays might be a natural time for people to sort through what they have and get rid of what they don’t need, Kartye said. She suspects there will be an influx directly after the holidays, but once mid January and February hit, things will slow down significantly.
“We actually get a lot of gifts that are wrapped,” Kartye said. “Like someone received a gift, and they never even opened it.”
The thrift store sells donated goods from the community. No new goods are purchased to be sold. Clients are provided vouchers to the stores to purchase items they need.
“All of the proceeds from our stores come back to our agency in the form of unrestricted revenue,” Kartye said. “It allows us to implement new programming and do creative things for those who we serve.”
Thrift stores provide more than one half of the center’s revenue, Kartye said.
Capt. Cavon Phillips said the Salvation Army Thrift Store sees a similar trend. First, the donations they receive through pick-ups at people’s houses have increased overall, but that may have more to do with the new pick-up hours, he said.
“As far as people bringing items to the facility itself, yes, we have been seeing an increase in that, also,” Phillips said. “That has been going since probably about the first of October.”
In the past, the thrift store has received an increase in gifts right after Christmas, but last year, they did not see as much. So they are expecting that to continue this year, Phillips said.
Rose Cottage Resale said they saw similar trends in their store. The shop sells items on consignment, meaning a person brings in an item and receives a percentage of the proceeds from the sale.
Some people do donate items and ask that their percentage be given to a charity, but most are consignment.
“But we are seeing a lot,” manager Martha Adcock said. “People start cleaning out for Christmas so they can load in the next load.”
Rose Cottage Resale accepts consignment based on the season, fall and winter/spring and summer. They switch over in August to fall and winter, and she said every year it starts picking up around September.
Around the first of January, they start seeing a lull. Then it will pick up again in February and March.
Other than designer purses, there isn’t really a trend in the items people bring, Adcock said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.