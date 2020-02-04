A Diboll man faces charges of sexual abuse of a child after he was arrested in San Augustine County.
Kevin Michael Massoth, 28, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child–victim under 14 and employing/directing/promoting sexual performance by a child under 14. He was transferred to the Angelina County Jail on Friday and remains there as of Monday afternoon. County records indicate his bond has not been set.
The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office arrested Massoth on unrelated charges last week that involved firearms, stolen property and illegal drugs, according to his arrest affidavit. Authorities also found two cellphones and numerous digital storage devices in his possession.
A day after Massoth’s arrest, a Texas Ranger interviewed him and received written consent for the phones and storage devices to be searched. In one of the devices, the ranger found what appeared to be images and videos of Massoth sexually assaulting a child. The face of the subject could not be seen in some videos, though his tattoos matched Massoths. Other videos did display his face.
The girl was given a forensic interview at Harold’s House and told the examiner that Massoth assaulted her on multiple occasions. Later, the rangers interviewed Massoth again, during which he reportedly confessed to assaulting the girl on several occasions over the past two years, the affidavit states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.