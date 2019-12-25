Blue Santa returned for his fifth year in Lufkin and helped bring Christmas to numerous children in need.
“Blue Santa was able to help 92 kids this year,” said Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth. “That is thanks to the Beard Fund, our corporate sponsors and community donations. We are so thankful to our sponsors, we can’t do this without them.”
Every year, the department accepts donations and raises funds for the Blue Santa program, which provides gifts to Lufkin-area kids in need. This year, officers helped raise some extra funds by donating to take part in No Shave November. LPD also received grants and numerous private donations to make the annual event possible.
“This year went really well,” Pebsworth said. “The kids were so appreciative and happy to see us. At the surface level, Blue Santa is about ensuring they have a good Christmas. But more than that, it’s about fostering a good relationship between these kids and law enforcement.
“Unfortunately kids living at or below the poverty line are three times more likely to be victims of crime themselves. So fostering a good relationship is necessary to make sure those crimes don’t go unreported.”
LPD receives nominations from Lufkin ISD school counselors to help determine which students benefit from Blue Santa. The child’s Christmas list is filled by his or her parents and includes toys and various needs, such as clothes. The shopping portion of the program is held at Target each year.
This year, Detective Lance Standridge played the part of Blue Santa during the annual shopping at Target last Friday, and Detective John Davis played Blue Santa during the present delivery on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.