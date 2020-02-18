A cold front is expected to bring a chance continued showers throughout the week as it drifts through the area.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office have issued a hazardous weather outlook for Angelina County and the surrounding areas that warns of potential showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week.
Rainfall in amounts near three inches will be possible across much of East Texas and the surrounding region over the next few days, the outlook states.
A drying trend is expected to begin Thursday and continue through Saturday before showers return Sunday.
Today’s forecast includes patchy fog early in the morning and a 50% chance of showers before noon, then a chance of thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. and more showers afterwards.
The chance of rain increases to 80% as the day continues and peaks at 90% in the night. The high is 71 and the low is around 47.
The chance of rain continues through Wednesday, with a 80% chance during the day and a 100% chance that night, according to forecasters. Wednesday’s high should be 52, with the low is around 42.
Forecasters said a 90% chance of showers is possible before noon Thursday, decreasing to 40% that afternoon. Thursday night should be mostly cloudy, with a high of 48 and a low around 34.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies during the day, with partly cloudy that night. Friday’s high should be near 53, with a low around 35.
The chance of rain returns just in time for the weekend, with a 30% chance of showers on Saturday. The high should be near 58, with a low around 46.
Sunday’s early forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers with a high near 62.
