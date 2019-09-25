The Region 5 Food Service Coop hosted its annual East Texas Food Show Tuesday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Coop coordinator Jean Kyle said the purpose of the food show was to provide an opportunity for students, parents and administrators to see what goes into serving students food in the cafeteria.
“It’s an opportunity for the students to see new products so that they can say, ‘Yes, I want to see that. If ya’ll serve this, I’ll eat it,” Kyle said. “It’s also to help educate parents because a lot of parents will say, ‘Oh, they’re having pizza.’ But it’s not your average pizza.”
Most everything sold at the food show was whole grain and nutritious, Kyle said. Plus, in order to choose the best food, you have to eat it, she said. Pictures just don’t do it justice.
Six-year-old Kurth Primary School student Zion Nutall was enthralled by the pizza at the food show, and he said it was exciting to think he could actually pick something for his school.
“It’s rewarding to be here and nice to see what he likes and to be able to have an opinion on what they get to eat at school,” said Nicole Nutall, Zion’s mom.
If he could pick his favorite food for the cafeteria, though, it would be the “meat thing” — beef jerky.
Nick Goetz, K12 sales advocate, manned the booth for ZeeZee’s, a 3-year-old brand specializing in pre-portioned, healthy breakfast snack items for the kids.
“We have a wide variety of everything from all-natural flavored applesauce like spicy watermelon to dried fruit,” he said. “We’re a kid-friendly brand. We started in schools and now we’re branching out to retail. Usually it’s the other way around.”
Branching into retail after education makes the brand unique because the kids already know and love them, and they already abide by the nutrition laws in schools. Additionally, each package has colorful, creative packaging with characters with unique names and backstories.
Lufkin High School student Shatiovia Oliphant, 17, sampled the pizza, tamales, kolaches and macaroni and cheese. She said everything was really good, and while it was her last year of school, she thought it was cool to help the younger kids have better food.
“It feels great that everybody has a chance to say what they want to eat instead of being forced to eat something,” Shatiovia said.
Tammie Mosby manned the booth for William George Produce Co., a full-line course food distributor in Lufkin. The company sells just about everything, Mosby said.
“We started out as a fresh produce company in the back of a pickup truck in 1932, and it grew,” she said. “Now we have everything from fresh produce to hamburger meats to cleaning supplies. It’s a full-line distribution center. Right here in Lufkin.”
Members of the Woodville ISD student council attended the food show. President Trevor Halta and vice president Raegan Frantz said the food show was awesome.
“I like the chicken meatballs,” Trevor said.
“I like the garlic French bread,” Raegan said.
Being able to be a voice in their school is cool, and it makes them feel important and special, Trevor said.
“It makes me feel good because now I get to share better food than what we usually have,” Raegan said.
Their fellow students sent them off with one goal: Pick great food.
