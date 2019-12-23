Editor’s note: Employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 9 local story of 2019. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
The family of James Byrd Jr. received some closure following the execution of the second of his three killers earlier this year.
Three men abducted Byrd on June 7, 1998, chained him to a truck and drug him over 3 miles of road to his death in Jasper County. The brutal act tore off pieces of Byrd’s body, and the trio of killers left his torso in front of an African American church in Jasper.
John William King was executed on April 24 for his part in Byrd’s death. His accomplices in the crime, Shawn Berry and Lawrence Brewer, were found guilty of the hate crime at the Jasper County Courthouse. King and Brewer were sentenced to death, with Brewer’s execution having occurred in 2011. Berry was sentenced to life in prison with his first eligibility for parole set for June 2038.
Byrd’s family described him as a musically talented man who would play the piano and sing to express himself. The FBI worked with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Jasper Police Department to investigate his death, which eventually turned toward Brewer and King, both known white supremacists.
King sent a letter to Brewer bragging about Byrd’s murder while they were in custody. Neither man showed regret for their act.
Byrd’s sisters Louvon Harris and Clara Taylor, along with his niece Tiffany Taylor, witnessed King’s execution.
“Today we witnessed the peaceful and dignified execution of John King for the savage, brutal and inhumane murder of James on June 7, 1998 — really a modern-day lynching,” Clara Taylor said. “King, who was the ring leader of the three, had a deeply ingrained hatred of blacks as evidenced by his actions, tattoos and hate-filled rhetoric. He wanted to make a name for himself and his organization by killing a black man. James was chosen as his target. James was shown no mercy as they dragged him while alive behind a pickup truck using a 25-foot logging chain. His body was slung from side to side like a sack of potatoes until he was decapitated. King showed no remorse then as well as tonight. His execution tonight was just punishment for his actions.
“The outcry of support and rage from around the world indicated that James’ death did make a difference, not just to us, his family, but to others of various races. We are grateful for the full support of the judicial system on all levels — local, state and federal — that led to speedy arrests, trials and convictions of all three perpetrators. Tonight after almost 21 years on death row, the death sentence was finally carried out.”
Jeremy Desel, Texas Department of Criminal Justice director of communications, described King as talkative the morning of his execution. He had no personal witnesses for the execution and made no final statement. He had a written statement that read, “Capital punishment: them without the capital get the punishment.”
Byrd’s death brought the national spotlight upon Jasper. Civil rights activists and politicians arrived to the city to offer condolences to the family. The Ku Klux Klan attempted to hold a demonstration downtown and clashed with members of the New Black Panthers.
“James would have been 70 this year,” Clara Taylor said. “He was deprived of so many priceless memories, such as watching his three children grow up and become productive citizens. He has four grandchildren and his oldest granddaughter will soon graduate from college.
“James’ legacy continues to be one of peace and nonviolence. As a result of James’ death, laws have been passed to recognize hate crimes and to prosecute accordingly. But laws cannot change the heart of man. We continue to look to God for a permanent solution but meanwhile encourage everyone to continue to get to know one another on a personal level.”
In 2009, President Barack Obama signed the Matthew Shepherd and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crime Prevention Act that expanded on previous hate crime laws. Byrd’s family strives to keep his memory alive to this day with the James Byrd Foundation for Racial Healing, a nonprofit organization that hopes to promote healing and diversity through education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.