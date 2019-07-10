Angelina County Commissioners on Tuesday tabled discussions about a proposed Emergency Services District in Hudson.
Jeff Barker, president of the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, presented a petition and some plans regarding the establishment of the ESD. The petition, which would include a 10-cent per $100 valuation tax increase, was signed by 150 people.
The ESD would cover the fire department, rescue and Advanced Life Support services.
County resident Rick Lawrence expressed his concerns about the ESD. He said that while he supports the idea, to a certain extent, the public needs to be given a better prepared proposal before anyone could make a decision.
“I haven’t seen any plans at all,” he said. “I don’t know what their plan is, budget is for five years. The emergency services districts are capped at 10%, I don’t know what percentage they’re going to start at and what the tax base is they’re working on and some type of budget to determine where these expenditures need to go.”
He further outlined details of what he, as a voter, would want to see in regards to how the ESD is created, what information they will need to present to the public and what services are represented. He also recommended including the sheriff’s office to the ESD and providing them funding the county doesn’t currently.
County attorney Cary Kirby and Barker addressed Lawrence’s last point, saying state law prohibits including law enforcement agencies in an ESD.
Those seeking an ESD are working on one-year, five-year and 10-year plans to submit to the public, as well as budgets, Barker said. They also plan to have commissioners create a five-member panel to oversee the agency.
The petition will be brought before the commissioners again at the end of July. If approved, there will be notices of the decision, more education on the topic, a public forum and eventually a determination as to whether or not it will be included on November’s ballot.
In other business, the commissioners also:
■ Were informed by Eric Carver of Axley & Rode LLP that the county was issued an unmodified opinion for all funds and county business.
■ Renewed the General Liability Insurance on the Angelina County Airport while not including the terrorism coverage for the rental areas on the property.
■ Approved an interlocal agreement between Angelina County and the Deep East Texas Council of Governments for the fiscal year 20-21 9-1-1 public safety answering point service and automatic location information maintenance services.
■ Approved the Angelina County 9-1-1 addressing policy as presented by Ricky Conner, emergency management coordinator.
■ Approved an interlocal agreement between the county and City of Diboll for ambulance services.
■ Recognized the Angelina County 4-H members at a state-level contest and leadership events.
■ Approved the recommendation from the Insurance Committee to increase the monthly fee from $40 to $50 for not participating in the County Wellness Program.
■ Approved a budget transfer for Kirby’s office, $1,690 from utilities/telephone to dues and publications.
