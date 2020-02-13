The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested someone on a charge of indecent assault last week.
John Evan Pennington faces charges of harassment and indecent assault. He was arrested Feb. 7 and posted a $3,000 bond the same day.
Deputies began investigating after an adult teen filed a complaint of a sexually related offense with the sheriff’s office. The girl told investigators Pennington touched her beneath her clothes while she was trying to sleep in December. She also believed her may have slipped his phone beneath her clothes as well.
The girl got up and left for a bit, then returned to fall asleep. She woke up later and felt Pennington touch her once more, this time above the clothes.
Later in January, the teen messaged Pennington and confronted him about the incident. The investigating officer observed the messages, and reported Pennington apologized according to the affidavit.
Indecent assault is a Class A misdemeanor that was created in 2019 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 194. A person commits this offense by touching another person in sensitive areas without the other person’s consent.
