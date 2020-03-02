The walls of The Pines Theater were adorned with banners from historically black colleges from all over the nation on the last day of Black History Month as the Top Ladies of Distinction and the city hosted Lufkin’s first Black History Bowl Saturday night.
Organizer Guessippina Bonner wears many hats, one being president of the Lufkin chapter of TLOD. Bonner said the Top Ladies have been having Black History Bowls for eight to 10 years, but it has been contained within the organization. Saturday’s bowl was about bringing black history to the attention of the community as a whole.
“I’m wanting to expand it to the schools, the community, organizations — things like that,” Bonner said.
“The idea is to enhance the understanding of black history. It’s no longer taught in the schools, and so where do the children get it?” she asked. “So what we’re trying to do is have a competitive type environment where it’s fun. We get to bring the kids together and we have coaches and teachers and everything, so that’s what this is all about.
“Black history is everybody’s history,” she said.
The Black History Bowl has been in the works since September. Bonner compiled information from 500 questions into a study packet, which she distributed to the high school and middle school students in Lufkin who were set to compete.
“We are very excited to show that even in small towns we still care about our heritage and love our black history,” said Lufkin High School sophomore Malaya Fluellen.
Two teams at a time sat on The Pines Theater stage to compete against one another. Questions were pulled at random, and the students were allowed to use their study guides to help answer questions they were unsure about.
“Like an open-book test,” Bonner joked.
Four middle school teams and four high school teams entered the competition, and by the end of the night, the winning teams received a trophy and medallions.
Members of the winning middle school team, representing the Top Teens of America, were Jamaal Busch, Kiara Rodgers, Corlissa Rodgers, Michael Alexander and Channing Howard.
Members of the winning high school team were Malaya Fluellen, David King, Mallory Butler and Alyssa Nunn.
In the future, Bonner hopes to grow Lufkin’s Black History Bowl into an even larger community event.
