The city of Lufkin is running behind on its projected budget because of a lack of sales tax revenue coming from local sales, city manager Keith Wright said on Tuesday.
The city has received $2,393,000 — or 17% of their expected annual sales tax revenue, he said during Tuesday’s city council. meeting. This puts the city behind for the year. Wright told the council that he is concerned about the deficit.
“I’m very concerned about the next month where it represents one of our quarterly checks,” he said. “It also has December included in that, so it is an important one and we need it to be positive.”
Every month this fiscal year has been negative in the city, he said. He believes that online sales are affecting everything, but hopes the February report will bolster their funds.
“If I keep going in the negative I’ll have to look at my budget and start cutting expenditures and restricting departments on what they have budgeted for the current year,” he said.
He said he’d look at what that will mean for the city after the next sales tax report. He said that the city doesn’t typically spend all that they have, they usually end up with some money leftover to use next year.
“We’ll probably be OK, but we’re going to be cautious about it and try to maintain,” he said.
He encouraged people to shop local, addding it’s not just the sales tax that’s impacted. The loss of big box stores means less in property tax and fewer jobs in the area.
In other business, the council approved, the sale of property at 1516 Blue Bonnet St. for $15,000 plus $1,436 for the associated fees for appraisal, legal advertisement and filing.
They also approved, on second reading:
■ An amendment to the Lufkin Fire Department Classification Plan.
■ The acceptance of $11,424 from the Deep East Texas Regional Advisory Council for the Lufkin Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.