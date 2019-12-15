Thankful citizens headed out to Garden of Memories Memorial Park to honor fallen veterans during the Wreaths Across American event on Saturday morning.
The tradition of honoring veterans with wreaths at Christmastime began in Maine in 1922. In 2006, the tradition expanded nationally. More than 1,600 cemeteries participate in the event, which is always on the third Saturday in December.
The memorial begins in Angelina County’s Central Time Zone at 11 a.m. because it starts at high noon at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. On Saturday, a record 763 wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans at Garden of Memories.
This year’s event was “the first year we’ve had enough wreaths for every veteran out here — we’ve always been short in the past,” said Rita Redd, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113. “This year we’ve had the best turnout we’ve ever had.”
Along with the great turnout came great weather. While past year’s events fell on cold and rainy days, this December Saturday was sunny and beautiful.
The ceremony for wreath placement also went great. Several local groups, including the Jeep Club and the Boy Scouts, were in attendance, helping to place wreaths on each veteran’s gravesite.
“When you lay the wreath on the grave, you say their name,” Redd said.
It took about an hour to distribute all 763 of them. The wreaths are live Boston wreaths that are shipped down from Maine directly before the event each year. Each is adorned with an American flag and a flag for the branch of the military that corresponds to each veteran.
Navy veteran Jack Bryan and Air Force veteran Troy Tucker have been helping distribute the wreaths for two years. While reminiscing on their own time in the service during Vietnam, Tucker had the honor of laying a wreath on his high school baseball coach’s grave. Tucker’s coach served in the Air Force during World War II.
“We never knew he was even in the military when he was coach,” Tucker said. “He never said anything. Of course most people in WWII never bragged or boasted about it.”
Money raised from those sponsoring Wreaths Across America goes to more than just Christmas wreaths; it helps to buy flags to put at numerous cemeteries on Memorial Day and part of it also goes into the Auxiliary’s Education Fund, which helps award scholarships to children and grandchildren of U.S. veterans.
“Last year, we were able to give ten $5,000 scholarships,” Redd said.
The Wreaths Across America headquarters also announced that through Jan. 15 it will match every wreath sponsored through their website for the December 2020 memorial event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.