An unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring showers to East Texas early this week and possibly stronger storms by the weekend.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office issued a hazardous weather outlook on Monday.
Storms are expected to begin toward the end of the week and the weekend as frontal boundaries and upper-level disturbances move through the area, according to forecasters.
“This system will need to be watched closely for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms as early as Friday and continuing through Saturday leading up to the eventual cold frontal passage,” the outlook states.
Today’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers with a high near 80 and a low around 61.
Wednesday has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a high near 80 and a low around 62. The forecast Thursday is mostly cloudy during the day with a high near 80 and a low around 63. A 30% chance of showers is possible after 1 a.m.
The chance of rain picks up Friday with a 40% chance after 1 p.m. and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the night. The high is 76 and the low is 63.
Saturday’s forecast includes a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and night with a high near 75 and a low around 56.
Sunday’s early forecast shows a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 71.
As of Monday afternoon, the Neches River near Diboll is under flood warning.
