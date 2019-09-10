Aside from a low possibility of thunderstorms early in the week, skies are forecasted to remain clear.
Today’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office.
The forecast for this evening is mostly clear. The high is 94 and the low is around 73.
Wednesday’s forecast also has a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. in the day and mostly clear skies in the evening with a high near 93 and a low around 73.
Come Thursday, the forecast is sunny with a high near 94 and a low around 72. Friday and Saturday have sunny and hot weather with highs near 96 and lows around 73 and 72, respectively.
The chance of storms returns Sunday according to its early forecast, with a 20% chance on an otherwise sunny and hot day, with a high near 95.
