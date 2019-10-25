Seasons of Hope Center is hosting a pumpkin patch and bake-off for the public on Saturday.
“We have a lot of scary stuff around this time of the year for big kids, but there was nothing really for little kids,” said Pam Hudson, president of the center board. “They love it, and we love seeing their smiles.”
The pumpkin patch will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the bake-off will run from about 10:30 a.m. until awards at noon.
The patch has been open for about a week now. Schools and day cares made appointments for weekdays, and the public could enjoy the festivities on the weekends — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.
“I love seeing the kids coming off the bus,” executive director Paige Pate said. “It’s hard to remember yourself so excited back in those days.”
More than 1,300 pre-K through first-grade kids from various schools come through the pumpkin patch every year. Hudson said they were fully booked by mid September.
Zavalla ISD students visited the patch on Thursday. Pre-K aide Dee McRae said the patch is a great chance for the smaller students to learn people skills, to learn to work together and share.
“They’re not used to routine yet, since this is their first year and everything is new,” McRae said. “This is a great way for them to learn and have fun.”
McRae’s students really took to the pumpkin roll competition where two students (and sometimes teachers) would race while rolling giant inflatable pumpkins around regular-sized real pumpkins.
“I beated you!” 4-year-old Maxton Moody said after he raced against McRae.
“You did beat me,” she said.
“I want a redo,” he said, laughing.
Other classes were making their rounds through the different activities like the hayride, the maze, the corn toss and the slingshot. Five-year-old Kadence Parks said his favorite activity was the slingshot, where students would load a large slingshot with a dodgeball and try to knock down a pyramid of plastic buckets.
After almost every shot, Kadence would encourage his fellow classmates with words like, “So close!” “Good job, Levi!” and “You almost got it, Violet!”
“Oops, I dropped it again,” 6-year-old Anastasia Lum said after narrowly missing the target. “It’s a little hard.”
This is the last weekend for the public to enjoy the pumpkin patch and the only time for the bake-off competition. For the first time, the center will collect the recipes of each contestant and publish them in a cookbook that will be available by next year’s bake-off.
“The bake-off gives people a chance to display their goods, and, in turn, we want to honor them by making the cookbook,” said Karen Erbey, support services coordinator.
Seasons of Hope Center is a wellness and restoration program that assists women transitioning from various life controlling issues to a productive and healthy lifestyle. The pumpkin patch is the main fundraiser that the center hosts every year.
“When they come to Seasons of Hope, one of the main things they learn is responsibility,” Erbey said. “Through the pumpkin patch, they roll up their sleeves, they go to work and they serve the community.”
The women also tend to the 34 acres during their stay — mowing, weed eating, feeding the horses and chickens, etc. They can even go through equine therapy, building relationships with the horses while identifying destructive thoughts and patterns and developing positive lifestyle choices and habits.
They also work alongside volunteers. Erbey said it takes close to 80 volunteers to make the pumpkin patch happen, and Hudson said groups in the community like Old Navy, the Pregnancy Help Center, the Salvation Army and many churches have shown up to help.
“Without the volunteers, it just wouldn’t work,” she said. “It’s a whole community of people coming together. It’s pretty awesome.”
