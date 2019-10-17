Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown has proclaimed today as Love INC Day in Lufkin.
Love In the Name of Christ is a nationwide organization focused on connecting individuals or families in need with churches that can supply those needs, Stephen Jansen, the director of Lufkin’s Love INC said. They essentially act as the middleman between churches that want to help and those who need the help they’re offering, he said.
“We operate a call center here in Lufkin where we receive requests for assistance for various things,” he said. “We screen those requests by the nature, legitimacy and extent of the request. We gather as much information as we can about the particular situation a family is going through and we just make connections.
“We work to mobilize church resources — their volunteer resources or financial resources — to assist those families in need,” he said.
Jansen said he had one case where a single mother who lived in Houston was evacuated to Lufkin during a tropical storm. She fell in love with Lufkin and decided to move herself and her family to the area.
“When she got to go back to Houston she couldn’t go home,” he said. “So long story short, she calls us in July and is moving everything to Lufkin. We get a call through a partner agency that she is homeless in Houston, but found a place in Lufkin and needs help moving.”
Much of her stuff was in a storage facility at that time. Love INC was able to find volunteers from a local church to help her move.
“Within about two days we were able to reach out and network with the local church and that pastor was able to put together a group of volunteers who met her at her rental house,” Jansen said. “They were able to help her unload all of her belongings and get them into her house. It took maybe three hours that one evening.”
It was a small team of volunteers, but they were able to get it done, he said. That church then reached out to her and helped her build connections in Lufkin.
“It was hard work but they did a fantastic job along with their pastor,” Jansen said. “That was a unique need, it’s not often that we need to help someone move. But it stands out because we had to work within a specific time period.”
They are celebrating 27 years of work in Angelina County this year. In that time they have:
Received more than 600,000 requests for assistance.
Accumulated more than 3 million volunteer hours.
Rendered more than $90 million in goods and services.
Connected more than 4,000 families to local churches.
Last year they:
Received more than 10,000 requests for assistance.
Met 10,076 of those requests and had a 93% answer rate.
Received calls from more than 3,000 households.
Rendered $1.1 million in goods and services.
Connected 59 families to local churches.
And this year so far, they have:
Received more than 8,000 requests for assistance.
Met more than 7,600 of those requests.
Have had calls from more than 2,000 households.
Rendered more than $860,000 in goods and services.
“Our belief is that there are volunteers in our churches that love people they want to help and they want to serve their community,” Jansen said. “They just don’t know how, maybe, and they don’t know where.”
