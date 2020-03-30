Jobless rates in Lufkin and Angelina County dropped in February compared to January, figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
These numbers do not reflect changes caused by the recent outbreak of COVID-19. Figures for March unemployment will be released on April 17 at texaslmi.com.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate dropped to 4% from 4.3% in January. The rate of unemployment in February 2019 was 4.3%.
The number of jobless dropped to 597 in February from 649 in January. It is lower than the 642 jobless in February 2019.
The labor force remained about the same from January to February but is lower than that of February 2019. It remains higher than the average labor force for all of 2019.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% from 4.4% in January. The rate of joblessness in February of 2019 was 4.6%.
The number of unemployed dropped to 1,528 in February from 1,601 in January. Both are lower than January and February jobless numbers from 2019.
The county’s labor force remains lower than in 2019.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in February, on par with the U.S. unemployment rate. This rate is .4% lower than Texas saw in February 2019.
The Texas economy had 492,475 seasonally-adjusted jobs. Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.5% in February.
There were 314,500 job changes between February 2019 and 2020.
