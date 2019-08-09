Prosecution witnesses continued testifying Thursday in the capital murder trial of Bobby Woods Jr.
Woods, 21, is accused of murder in the August 2015 drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler, who was found in a pond Aug. 17, 2015. Authorities started searching for the missing toddler the day before.
Days after Mason’s death, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Woods, and later his then-girlfriend Billie Jean Cuttler, on charges they had conspired to push Mason into the pond to make room for their own child.
Woods’ sister, Nicole Gresham, was the first to testify Thursday, reflecting on how she reconnected with her brother in 2013.
She said she contacted Woods the day Mason was reported missing and said his attitude didn’t seem appropriate for one searching for a missing child. Arriving at the house the next day after Mason had been found, she told Mason’s mother to listen to her brother and Cuttler through the walls.
In her testimony on Wednesday, Mason’s mother, Brandi Wonzer, said she heard them speaking about what story they intended to “stick to” by listening to them through the walls.
Mason’s grandfather, Darrell Wonzer, also testified about how thin the walls were at the home.
Medical examiner John Ralston, who performed the autopsy on Mason, testified in the afternoon. Images of Mason following his retrieval from the pond were shown, and Ralston noted the condition of his body indicated Mason was alive when he fell into the water. No other major injuries unrelated to drowning were noted.
Mike Stephens with Hudson Fire Department K9 Search and Rescue Team spoke about the day Mason went missing and how he assisted, and said Woods had approached him twice during the search to ask if he could assist.
Stephens said the team’s policy was not to allow others to assist since there is the potential a search area could become a crime scene.
Former ACSO Sgt. Harold Rapsilver was the last person to testify Thursday. He spoke about his part in the search for Mason before the state played the video of his first interview with Woods at the sheriff’s office.
During the interview, Rapsilver said he had no reason to believe Mason’s death was intentional and believed it a freak accident. He also told Woods to let him know if he was uncomfortable during the questioning.
Rapsilver emphasized that Woods was the last to see Mason during their interview, and pointed out inconsistencies and information that appeared to be omitted during Woods’ timeline of the events. He spoke to Woods about withholding information or lying, and how that could make it look as if there was criminal intent, but followed that up by saying he didn’t believe there was criminal intent during the initial interview.
Woods became defensive during certain parts of the interview and expressed fear that he could be taken to jail.
The court went into recess following the footage of the interview.
