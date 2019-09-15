The 35th annual Texas State Forest Festival runs Wednesday through Sept. 22 at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
The festival includes a variety of events and competitions for the whole family. Tara Watson-Watkins, CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce, spoke on the many different offerings of this year’s festival at a recent First Friday Chamber event.
“We have been really, really busy,” Watson-Watkins said. “We love the Forest Festival. It’s been a part of all of our lives, and we have done our best this year to give you new reasons to come out and celebrate an annual tradition with your family.”
The carnival will be the same company this year as it was last year, and a children’s area with a kids science safari STEM activation center will be provided by Angelina Beautiful/Clean and the Texas Forestry Museum.
Jennifer La Corte, executive director of AB/C, said the goal of the children’s center is to provide a safe, fun place for children to go while their parents enjoy the carnival. From crafts to games to shows, there is no additional charge.
“That’s especially geared for kids from 0 to 10 or so,” La Corte said. “Being a parent myself, I wanted to make sure there were things available for small children.”
The Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show, Bear Hollow Wood Carver, petting zoo, miniature horse races and the camel rides will be returning again.
“What is a Forest Festival without lumberjacks?” Watson-Watkins asked. “We are so excited to welcome a new lumberjack show, the All-American Lumberjack Show, who will be doing everything from boom racing, log rolling, ax throwing, spring board, tree hopping and a lot more.”
Once a day, the lumberjacks will teach students how to run on the logs, so parents are encouraged to bring their kids an extra change of clothes.
“One of my favorite things as a child at the Forest Festival was watching the people I knew and loved cooking in the Southern Hushpuppy Championship,” Watson-Watkins said. “I still remember Clarkie Brown and Mike Hunter always competing. In fact, they won so many times they were told they couldn’t enter anymore, and they couldn’t use the same recipe.”
Brookshire Brothers will once again be sponsoring the event and will be doing the Brookshire Brothers Pantry. More than $2,500 in cash prizes awarded.
The Stephen F. Austin State University Steel Drum Band, Brian Harkness, The Brick Street Blue Band, Sam Shupack and the Grateful Geezers will be performing live music. The Los Leñadores student organized mariachi band from SFA will perform for the first time on Sunday.
“These students have been playing together for about two years, and they are thrilled to be a part of the Forest Festival this year,” she said.
A wine and beer garden will be located inside the food court right beside the live music and dance floor. Security will be provided and IDs will be mandatory.
“You won’t be able to leave the garden with an alcoholic beverage, but you can sit, enjoy the music, walk in and out,” she said. “We’re excited to bring that to you this year.”
Several more active activities will be available including Zumba with Rudy Flores, the strong man/woman competition and the Little Jack Ninja Obstacle Course. Anderson Elementary School PE teacher Aby Goff will even be hosting a bike safety event for children.
“You do not have to bring your bikes,” Watson-Watkins said. “We will have bikes available, and if they go through the process, they will get a free bike helmet that is being provided by the Pilot Club.”
Watson-Watkins said the Forest Festival “could not be done without our incredible sponsors.”
