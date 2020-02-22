Diboll High School presented alumna Minnie Jones with the Legacy award at the third annual Black History Month celebration Friday morning.
“We are here to recognize a very special lady,” Vice Principal Andre Emmons said. “She is a beacon in our community, and this is a testament to how many people are here to recognize her today.”
Emmons read a sampling of some of Jones’ accomplishments in high school and in the community. She holds the scoring record of 73 points in one game as the basketball captain as well as never losing a single game in high school.
She was the first African American to represent DHS as the Angelina County Rodeo Duchess as well as the first African American woman to work at Oncor Electric Delivery. She serves on multiple different community organizations and teaches Sunday school.
“I thank God for the committee that chose me this year,” Jones said. “These accomplishments are good, but the most important thing is when you can help someone else.
“I have one thing to say to our Lumberjacks — play smart, play strong and play together and bring that trophy home!”
This year the program was hosted by the newly formed Diversity Cultural Committee. Members gave speeches in costume representing key figures in black history.
“When I discovered that me and my brothers were to be sold to another plantation, I knew it was time to leave,” said Muzanie Shepherd acting as Harriett Tubman. “After a little help from the Quaker woman and the Underground Railroad, I took the long journey north until I arrived in Philadelphia for my freedom.
“I returned to rescue my brothers and other escaped slaves. I soon became known as Moses. I carried the torch because I had to. I couldn’t leave them in slavery.”
Asia Collins and Ian Willis adopted the personas of Michelle and Barack Obama.
“Who says nothing good can come from the south side of Chicago?” Asia said. “I carry the torch because I’m all for women’s empowerment. As I always like to say, ‘When they go low, we go high.’”
“We carried the torch all the way to the White House, and if there’s anyone out there who’s still in doubt that America is a place where all things are possible, tonight is your answer,” Ian said.
City of Lufkin Municipal Court Judge April Earley gave a reading of Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise.”
“‘You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies. You may trod me in the very dirt, but still, like dust, I’ll rise,’” Earley read.
“‘Out of the huts of history’s shame, I rise. Up from a past that’s rooted in pain, I rise. I’m a black ocean, leaping and wide, welling and swelling I bear in the tide.
“‘Leaving behind nights of terror and fear, I rise. Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear, I rise. Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave.
“‘I rise. I rise. I rise.’”
Committee President Muzanie Shepherd thanked everyone for attending and key people for helping make the event possible.
“Our mission as a committee is to provide programs and experiences that will help shed light on our many diverse backgrounds and cultures that make this community such a special place to live,” Shepherd said.
