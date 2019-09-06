Tyler rancher and businessman Hank Gilbert on Thursday announced his intention to run against Rep. Louie Gohmert in the 2020 race for the Texas Congressional District 1.
Gilbert is a former high school agriculture teacher and a rancher and small businessman, according to a release from his office on his upcoming campaign. He announced his intention to run in Tyler Thursday morning and made additional announcements in Longview and Nacogdoches.
“It is time for this congressional district to have a representative who actually understands the East Texas values of hard work, fair play, and taking care of our fellow man,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert spoke on three major portions of his platform in the campaign; the first of which was economic improvements regarding recent tariffs and tax cuts.
“The Gohmert-approved tax cuts are hurting East Texas families,” he said. “While billionaires get a deduction for their private jets, middle class families in Congressional District 1 may see a few extra dollars in their paycheck every week, but they are getting hammered at tax time and seeing far less of a refund.”
Student debt is another subject Gilbert touched on.
“We cannot turn out the next Bill Gates, Katherine Johnson, or Jonas Salk if some of the brilliant minds of the next generation shy away from advanced degrees and institutions of higher learning because they are fearful of being overburdened by student debt for much of their adult lives,” he said.
Finally, rural health care was a factor in Gilbert’s platform.
“Every time a rural hospital cuts services or closes its doors, people are at risk, and our quality of life in this district decreases,” he said. “When I’m in Congress, we will put more money in to rural health care to ensure that people in rural communities aren’t sacrificing their health and well-being just because they choose to live where they live.”
