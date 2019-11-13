State Highway 94 at the Angelina and Trinity county line closed Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler rolled over.
The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. just west of Boggy Slough Road on state Highway 94, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2014 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound when it swerved to the right to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. The truck left the roadway and struck a utility pole, then re-entered the roadway where it overturned and lost its load of lumber.
The driver of the vehicle, Jesse Detrick, 32, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was not injured in the crash.
The road was closed briefly as authorities worked to clear the scene. The highway was reopened by 12:14 p.m.
