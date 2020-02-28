KENNARD — The Deep East Texas Council of Governments authorized its leadership to create a contract with Holland & Knight, a Washington, D.C., firm, to build a structure to manage broadband in East Texas.
“We need a legal firm with Washington experience because we’re trying to create a sort of entity or entities — it could be more than one — to take over this broadband project,” DETCOG Director Lonnie Hunt said.
“We’ve never intended for this to stay under DETCOG. DETCOG is the facilitator that is trying to bring it all together and make it happen.”
The organization is able to pay for legal services thanks to a $49,500 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, Hunt said.
“They actually gave this to us several months ago, it’s just taken until now to where we can hire the firm,” Hunt said.
“That was strictly an estimate based on ‘x’ number of hours … we may spend more than that over a period of time, but that will get us up and running and the entity created.”
DETCOG approved a ranked list consisting of the Washington, D.C., firms Holland & Knight, McCarter & English and Morgan Lewis. If they’re unable to build an acceptable contract with Holland & Knight, they’ll move down the list, DETCOG President Bill Holder said.
Also at the meeting:
■ Stephen F. Austin State University President Scott Gordon talked about where the university is and where it is going. He said the school is already steps ahead of many in the country, who are starting to lose students. However, SFA wants to remain ahead and ensure the school gives students ‘’the most bang for their buck.’’
■ Several representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, a state disaster recovery program, broke down the way their organizations function. They offered advice, stories and a hand when anyone in the region needed it in the face of a disaster.
■ Holder told the organization about the leadership team’s recent trip Washington, D.C., for a conference. While there, they met with Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert and with staff members for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
During his executive director’s update, Hunt:
■ Emphasized the importance of the census and said he still needs to fill two census coordinator positions.
■ Bragged about DETCOG’s new federally licensed public safety answering point, which can serve as backup to emergency services dispatch when needed.
■ Said there was a memorandum of understanding created between the Texas Forest Country Partnership and DETCOG to allow them to lease building space in Lufkin.
In other business, DETCOG also:
■ Declared a vacancy for the board position for San Jacinto minority representative.
■ Confirmed alternate members for the Emergency Preparedness Task Force and Criminal Justice Advisory Committee.
■ Approved homeland security reports, including an implementation plan, threat and hazard identification and risk assessment, and stakeholder preparedness review.
DETCOG also adopted resolutions supporting:
■ An application for a homeland security grant
■ An application for a juvenile justice alternatives grant
■ Authorizing signatures for all accounts at Southside Bank
