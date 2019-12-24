What Ed Rios, better known as “The Waving Guy,” likes best about his job is making people happy, even if just for a small moment.
Rios sits at the corner of Chestnut Street and York Drive near Kurth Primary School every morning and afternoon that school is in session. He’s a crossing guard for the Lufkin Independent School District.
He took up the corner that Joe Elliot occupied for 30 or more years in 2016 because he doesn’t like not having work to do, even in retirement, he said. But the job wasn’t totally ideal; he spent many mornings and afternoons sitting in his lawn chair or truck, bored.
One day, to ease the boredom, he began waving at the school children who’d pass him. It wasn’t long until he was well known as “The Waving Guy.”
“Some of the cars, I couldn’t see if there was a kid or not, so I just started waving at all the cars,” Rios said. “It didn’t matter who it was, I just waved.”
Now, he is regularly waved at by both old and young, if not honked at by those who pass him by daily. There are more than a few families who stop to chat and learn more about him, he said.
One little boy, Corey, used to call out “good morning” as they drove by, but one day the car stopped and he introduced himself, Rios said. From then on, he yelled, “Good morning, Mr. Ed.”
A Lufkin Middle School teacher got to know Rios as she dropped her son off for school in the mornings. She’d ask him questions about his life and learned that Rios served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and retired in 1993 after Operation Desert Storm.
One day, she brought Rios a Texas flag that had flown over Austin with a certificate thanking him for his service that was signed by state Rep. James White.
His career with the military was anything but dull, he said. It took a long time to slow down and enjoy a regular life, but he’s never given up his desire to work.
“I didn’t much like the retirement life,” he said.
Sitting next to his wife of 36 years, Patsy, they seem to enjoy remembering the times when life was crazy. But both agree that they loved the move to Lufkin.
