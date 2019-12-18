The Lufkin City Council approved the demolition of the Scout House in Chambers Park during Tuesday’s meeting.
The building hasn’t been used in over a year, city manager Keith Wright said. Assistant city manager Jason Arnold, director of engineering services Kevin Gee and the director of Parks and Recreation Mike Flinn went out to the house to determine the shape of the building, Wright said.
“There’s a lot of termite damage and a lot of rotten wood along the base of the building and around all the doors and windows, the roof is leaking, there are multiple issues,” he said.
The building was originally built and donated by the Lufkin Kiwanis Club, Wright said. It has been utilized in the past by Girl and Boy Scout troops.
The mural along the side of the building will be salvaged and restored, if possible, Wright said. It would be cheaper to purchase a new building for the site rather than to repair it, he said.
“We’re going to try to repair that but it’s not going to be an easy thing,” Wright said.
In other business, the council also approved:
■ The 2019-20 Street Overlay Program.
■ Gee’s appointment to the Pineywoods Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors.
On first reading:
■ To change the zoning of 1707 Wallace St. and 202-211 Sybil Drive to “Commercial.”
■ Adopted a classification plan for the Lufkin Police Department.
■ Accepted $40,000 from the Deep East Texas Council of Governments to purchase a new generator for the Lufkin Police Department.
■ Accepted a $4,500 donation to Lufkin Parks and Recreation for Christmas in the Pines.
On second reading:
■ To change the zoning of 412 N. First St. to “Central Business.”
■ A budget amendment to provide supplemental funds for the general fund, the zoo building fund, the general fund building and the water and wastewater fund.
■ A budget amendment accepting a donation from the Deborah Jones Estate for $17,815.99 to Lufkin Animal Services.
■ A budget amendment to fund Lufkin’s part of the countywide radio system.
