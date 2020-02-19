A Lufkin woman injured in a drive-by shooting on Rogers Street last night has been identified as T'Keyah Gulley, 23.
Someone reported the shooting around 11 p.m. saying a woman had been shot in the legs, Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said in a press release.
More than 50 rounds have now been recovered, and investigators expect that number to increase.
"Gulley was lying in bed with her 1-year-old daughter around 11:10 p.m. when multiple shooters fired upon the home at 1310 Rogers St. and drove away," Pebsworth said. "Gulley was hit twice — once in each leg. She was released from the hospital this morning and is expected to make a full recovery."
Gulley was conscious and alert at the time of the call. She was one of five people inside the home at the time.
"Officers working the investigation called it 'miraculous' that no one else in the home was hit — especially the infant," Pebsworth said.
A vehicle parked in the driveway suffered extensive damage with multiple bullet holes, shattered windows and at least one flat tire.
Pebsworth said anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.
