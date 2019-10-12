Local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Daniel Fuentes is the first orthopedic surgeon in Lufkin nominated as a Texas Top Doctor.
Texas Top Doctor reviews and lists health care providers for the public.
“I’m very honored to be selected as a Texas Top Doctor and orthopedic surgeon,” Fuentes said. “This is a great reflection, not only of myself, but of my entire group at the Dedicated Orthopedic Center of East Texas.”
Being nominated for this recognition is a reflection of what patients think of him, and he said he is honored to hear their thoughts.
“It starts, first and foremost, with complete patient care and awareness,” he said. “Be a good listener. People who come in and see orthopedic surgeons are usually in pain and have been hurting for a while. Be compassionate and ultimately make sure your patient understands you want to treat them as well as you would any part of your family.”
Fuentes has practiced in Lufkin for 19 years. His passion for practicing medicine comes from multiple trips to the doctor during his childhood.
“I was the youngest of four kids with two older brothers, and the only doctors I ever saw were the ones taking care of my broken bones, which were usually inflicted by my older brothers,” Fuentes said. “That was my calling. These doctors were so awesome, and I was very impressed with the way they took care of someone who came in with so much pain, and by the time I left, I was feeling better.”
Fuentes said it has been a blessing for him and his family to spend the last 19 years in Lufkin, serving wonderful people in the community and surrounding areas.
“I hope I have been able to honor them with excellent orthopedic care over the years, and I continue to strive forward in that direction,” Fuentes said.
