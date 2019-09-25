Angelina County Commissioners commissioned Allison, Bass and Magee to help determine the need for redistricting based on new population figures after the 2020 Census during Tuesday’s budget meeting.
“The agenda item concerns an ongoing need of the court to review and, if necessary, redraw precinct lines and make sure, essentially, each person in the county has one person, one vote as an essential principal,” County Attorney Cary Kirby said.
The Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965 to ensure state and local governments do not pass laws or policies that deny American citizens the equal right to vote based on race.
The same firm represented the county after the 2010 Census and has done the same for other counties, he said. The firm sent a proposal to the county for a three-year contract — the initial payment of $10,000 will get them started on assessing the county as it is, he said.
Kirby said the county is obligated to do this, but they were not required to go with the same firm. However, by Oct. 1, they would be looking at other counties and if they choose to go elsewhere, the county would have to find an alternative firm, he said.
“This is certainly an area where the court needs outside counsel to process,” he said. “It requires a lot of expertise in that area.”
“Once the Census is complete, they will take that information and make a determination as to whether there is a need to redraw precinct lines to comply with the federal act in the U.S. Constitution,” he said.
The county will pay $12,500 for the next two years; the contract would add up to roughly $35,000, County Judge Don Lymbery said.
The two additional years are optional, depending on whether or not the county needs to redraw precinct lines, Kirby said.
