The Texas Network of Youth Services held a meeting with regional leaders in Deep East Texas on Monday to discuss the gaps in youth and adolescent care in the area and statewide.
TNOYS is a statewide network whose focus is on strengthening services for youth and families, Christine Gendron, the organization’s executive director, said. They collaborate with youth service providers from across the state and system to identify gaps and attempt to breach those gaps.
“We’re trying to create a statewide cross-systems public policy agenda for youth and families,” she said. “We want to hear from those in Lufkin about what the most pressing needs for youth and families are.”
While they don’t have an official floor age, they’re looking at adolescents because of how strongly the years in which kids are growing into adults affects the rest of their life, Gendron said. They haven’t capped it at 18 years old because those people are still transitioning into adulthood, so they want to look up to about 24 years old, she said.
“There’s a lot of development happening at that time,” she said. “Transitioning into an adult is hard. You have to have an education, you have to figure out who you are, where you’re going to live, how you’re going to support yourself. You’re dealing with relationships and there’s just a lot that has to happen. There is a lot of support that youth and young adults need.”
They spent the day discussing the most pressing issues in the seven different youth-serving systems, looking at potential policy recommendations and asking the questions: what youth are falling through the cracks? What youth are most resource-intensive and which are involved in more than one youth-serving program?
Republican state Reps. Trent Ashby and Travis Clardy attended the meeting to share discussing their views on the issue, but they also wanted to garner feedback and ideas for policies.
“You can judge a community and a state by how well we take care of those who are most vulnerable,” Ashby said.
“When I think about our children, when I think about the homeless situation increasing in Texas, when I think about the issues we have with child welfare, when I think about the sex trade, sex trafficking — and that’s just a few — we’ve got a lot of issues.”
He didn’t say this made Texas special, because this is a nationwide issue. But Ashby did says TNOYS was a great organization for the state to have because they see those issues and want to change lives in the region and the state.
“But these are issues that won’t go away by themselves,” he said. “So we have to be active as a community, as a region and as a state that we are trying to bring these kids up and we’re trying to help raise them.”
Ginny Judson, the Child Protective Services regional director, was looking forward to the opportunity to create partnerships with other resources in the area in real time.
“I want to identify some partnerships in the area that can help us meet the needs for our youth in the foster care system, so we can better provide services to them that can help them heal and get to a better life,” she said.
She sees huge gaps in the system. There is no drug treatment for children when they have a drug or alcohol problem. There are no emergency placement resources. There isn’t enough foster care capacity in the region either, she said.
“We have one of the worst capacity situations across the state in regions four and five,” she said. “And we need emergency placements and residential treatments.”
Jeff Reed, the director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments Services to At-Risk Youth program, said he was there to get into the policy discussion and collaborate.
“We want to all collaborate together, get on the same page and try to help each other,” he said. “And when the legislative session comes around we’ll be able to go to our state senators and state reps and say, ‘We’re all on the same page, this is what we need in Deep East Texas.”
TNOYS has represented Deep East Texas in Austin for many years and the relationship is important, he said. He believes that this meeting will bring more resources to the region and collaboration between resources to ease the burden on youth and families.
This was the first of many stops in regions throughout the state as they attempt to create a comprehensive, collaborative picture of Texas’ youth’s needs, Gendron said.
