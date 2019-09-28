Gloria Russell Children’s Ministry is entering into its 42nd year of operation, and it plans on continuing service to the children of East Texas.
Russell founded the ministry in 1977 after having a vision of a safe place where children could learn about God’s love.
“I was sitting under the dryer at the beauty shop, and there was a magazine,” she said. “On the front was this beautiful picture of a path that went up this hill with little footprints going up the path, and it said ‘walk worthy.’
“I don’t even remember the words of the article, I just remember all of a sudden this emotion came over me, and I started crying. I said, in my heart, Lord, I don’t ever want to say no to you again.”
Russell and her husband had retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. Before the encounter, she had started teaching children in Sunday school and children’s church.
A few days after the beauty shop, she received an advertisement for a four-month training for children’s workers.
“I said, oh, that looks so good, but then I said, no way. We just retired from the Navy, and my husband said on the last day out of town, we’ll never be separated again after him being gone so many years in the Navy,” she said.
However, Russell’s husband recognized what kind of an opportunity this would be for her, so he encouraged her to attend. Russell said God worked everything out, including her mother-in-law coming to help with their four kids.
“From then on, he was just building our faith and proving himself to us over and over and over,” Russell said. “All that time he was building and building so that I could trust him for bigger and better things.”
Over the next 40 years, Russell built a ministry that trained volunteers for outreaches like the popular back to school rally, summer backyard Bible clubs, mission trips, Circle Club and Victory Camp.
Victory Camp began in 1988 as a weeklong camp. They rented a camp around July 4 every year until they purchased 12 acres of land in Colmesneil. A supporter of the ministry helped them purchase the surrounding land until they had 33 acres.
“It was always our same purpose — to reach children with the gospel,” Russell said. “We fish, we swim, we ride horses, we play archery, we have a new obstacle course being built. All of those activities are to draw kids.”
Currently Victory Camp is a series of day camps in the spring and the fall, but Russell said they hope to one day expand the camp and build dormitories.
Today Gloria Russell Children’s Ministry has more than 40 volunteers working in some capacity and is looking for more to help run programs like Circle Club.
Circle Club is an after school Bible study that meets in many elementary schools across East Texas.
“The goal of the after school program is to teach the children of East Texas three main truths — faith, hope and love,” said Kelli Barnes, volunteer and daughter to the founder. “The message is that simple yet that profound.”
Circle Club began in 2001 when a law passed allowing equal access to use school facilities. Donna Jansen is the current Circle Club coordinator.
“When my kids left home, I was praying about what to do because I didn’t want to be home working in the yard. I wanted to be working for God,” Jansen said. “I had worked with Circle Club before, but I had not felt called to be committed full time.”
Jansen received a phone call from a friend saying they needed a leader for the Circle Club at Slack Elementary School, and she said her heart jumped.
“I was like, this is so awesome,” she said. “We have kids coming to learn about God in a public school, and a lot of them don’t go to church. It’s a great opportunity for us to impact the next generation.”
Even if the students don’t choose to believe in God, they are still being impacted by and loved on by other adults that they might not get anywhere else.
Jansen said she also enjoys that Circle Club is non denominational, and they focus on the basics so that anyone can feel comfortable coming.
There are currently 10 active Circle Club programs in the area, and twice as many campuses are waiting on volunteers to begin their club.
“We need more workers,” Russell said. “If anyone reading this feels called to serve by helping or teaching once a week, please call me. The schools welcome the extra attention given to the children who attend. It is a wonderful opportunity to mentor.”
