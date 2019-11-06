Lufkin ISD hosted Innovation Night Tuesday at the high school.
Parents, students and members of the district were introduced to the many different programs offered at all ages.
The cafeteria was chock-full of everything from virtual reality and 3D printing to drones, CPR mannequins and food from the culinary department.
“The goal of Innovation Night is to share with our students and our community and with other people in our district some of the great, innovative things that are going on,” said Stacey McCarty, district director of professional and digital learning.
“We want to share some of the cool, innovative ways kids are learning. It’s not just reading in a textbook.”
The event pulls people together because it shows them what is going on, from 3-year-olds to high schoolers.
Senior Luke Langston ran the Genes and Justice booth where he demonstrated a paternity/maternity test using colored water to represent genetic material.
“When people think of science classes, I don’t think this is the first thing that comes to mind,” Luke said. “I think it shows a lot about the cool things you can do with science.”
Maria Silva and her sons, 7-year-old Isaiah and 9-year-old Mark, visited the booth. Mark said this booth was his favorite of the night.
“I like it because you push it and all the color comes out, and then we added some gel and they looked different,” he said.
Maria said she thought the Innovation Night was a great learning experience for the kids, a chance for them to find out what’s important to them.
Fifth-grade Slack Elementary School teacher Courtney Nutt invited some of her students to demonstrate the Digital Breakouts program.
Ten-year-old Cayden Cates, 11-year-old Andrea Castro, 10-year-old Stella Brant and 11-year-old Jazmyn Flores said the program is a mix of different riddles from thought problems to numerical solutions.
“I like it because it makes class funner to do,” Andrea said.
“When you finish, it feels like you accomplished something,” Stella said. “Funner things makes people learn better because they’ll actually participate.”
The students were demonstrating the program to people who passed their booths. They said they enjoyed the process.
“I just like helping people,” Cayden said.
