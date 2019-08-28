Burke recognized Paul Jackson and his 43 years of mental health service Tuesday morning.
Jackson was recognized at Burke’s central administration building, where he reflected on his years of service and was greeted by friends, family and co-workers for his retirement reception.
“I took psychology and sociology classes in school and I did some field placement work with the probation department, and that tipped my interest in people with substance abuse and mental health issues,” Jackson said regarding his decision to pursue a career in mental health service.
Born in Livingston and raised in Nacogdoches, Jackson served in the army during the Vietnam War and attended Stephen F. Austin State University following his service.
Jackson first began to work with Burke in 1976 and has served in a number of roles, including managing clinics in Jasper, Woodville and Nacogdoches. For the past 24 years, he’s served as Burke’s director of community relations.
For him, having a positive influence on the lives of others was the best part of his years of working with Burke.
“Just some of the people I work with through the years and their families,” Jackson said. “Becoming part of their lives and being able to help them has been the greatest thing that’s happened.
“If your heart is in it, you can find pleasure in working and helping people.”
Although his long term of service as the face of Burke is coming to an end, Jackson still intends to remain active with work in the evening and being a part of the Iron Will Baptist Church in Nacogdoches.
“I’m going to be doing some contract work in the evenings and I’ve got a few projects,” he said. “We’re restoring a historic building in Nacogdoches called Clay House, and I’ll work with my church and do some volunteer work in the community.”
