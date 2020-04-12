Lufkin and Angelina County sales tax allocations dropped in April compared to this time last year, according to data released Friday by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report taxes monthly.
Angelina County will collect $448,583 this period — down 16.11% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $2,084,166— down 8.06%.
Lufkin will collect $1,064,236 this period — down 7.73% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $4,860,750 — down 4.52%.
Allocations for Diboll, Zavalla and Hudson increased this month compared to a year ago. Burke and Huntington received less this month compared to a year ago.
Diboll will collect $49,739 this period — up 18.62% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $178,140 — down 23.5%.
Zavalla will collect $8,647 this period — up 6.09% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $41,367 — up 25.76%.
Hudson will collect $27,474 this period — up .54% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $128,011 — up 12.8%.
Huntington will collect $21,993 this period — down 2.74% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $111,261— up 4.69%.
Burke will collect $2,101 this period — down 40.15% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $13,165 — down 11.09%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $553,821, up 15.44%; Jacksonville, $273,400, down 1.03%; Marshall, $620,896, down 10.31%; Longview, $2,157,696, down 11.10%; Texarkana, $1,153,215, down 3.43%; and Tyler, $3,293,806, down 4.86%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $146,919, up 2.91%; Houston County, $73,2867, up 1.57%; Polk County, $179,080, down Sabine County, $32,560, up 40.25%; San Augustine County, $38,622, down 42.92%; San Jacinto County, $41,856, up 14.66%; and Tyler County, $51,707, down 10.66%.
In Texas, cities will collect $448 million, down 1.36% from last year, and counties will collect $43.6 million, down 3.79% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25 percent sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5 percent of that levy.
