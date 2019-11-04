Brookhollow Elementary School students and teachers learned about the importance of listening, following directions and communicating Friday morning through the Partnering Animals With Success program.
PAWS was created by Gordon Zentz several years ago. It started as an equine program, but they found that dogs made the program more easily accessible. Since then, the program has been in action since 2008.
“I have 15 brothers and sisters, four with disabilities, so I’ve been around the special population my whole life,” Zentz said. “I just love working with kids. I’ve been training dogs for 23, 24 years, and I love connecting the two.”
The program can be for any student, but they typically work with students who have behavioral or mental delays and their teachers about different ways to solve problems together.
“These strategies are kind of outside the box, so it’s not just come to the classroom, here’s a book, here’s an online assignment, here’s a worksheet,” he said. “When you bring a dog in, the kids open up way more, they’re more willing to try things, teachers are more willing to try things.”
At Brookhollow, Zentz and the students sat in chairs in a circle. They began by talking about the program and what it’s like to train dogs. Zentz let the students and teachers ask him questions and make comments. Then he read a book that he and his wife wrote and illustrated called “Obedient Bruiser vs. the Obnoxious Squirrel.”
In the story, Bruiser learns about the importance of obedience and trusting his owners. Then one day a squirrel falls out of a tree and bolts into the road.
“I decided to get him. He ran into the road. I chased right behind before a truck with a load,” Zentz read. “My person said, ‘Stop, Bruiser! Come, right away.’ And without a question, I did obey. Just in time, I leaped out of the street, safely and soundly with all of my feet.
“That squirrel crossed the road safely without even a scratch. He looked at me wide-eyed knowing he’d won this match. I knew he was sorry for that scary close call, and I learned that obedience isn’t just about treats after all. Although treats and pats can be wonderful praise, the prize can be safety, health and happy days.”
After finishing the story, Zentz introduced Bruiser’s great-great-great-granddaughter, 3-year-old American bulldog Daisy, to the students. Some students were hesitant to pet Daisy because of her size, and some squealed in excitement.
Zentz showed the students the different commands and let them feed Daisy a treat.
“I wanted to take them all home,” 9-year-old Rebecca Hilbert said. “The big one, oh my goodness, when I was the last one, it was sniffing my friend’s shoe. Then I kept telling her, ‘Come here, Daisy!’ but she didn’t listen because she really wanted to stay with her.”
Then he brought out Nanook, a husky with a recessive gene that made it much smaller than the average husky. He told the students that Nanook likes to get to know people before they get too close to him, and Zentz encouraged them to be calm and careful as they fed Nanook treats.
“Handing out the treats was nice,” 10-year-old Lakeyah Limbrick said. “She was licking me.”
Eleven-year-old Aaliyah Mitchell and 10-year-old Lariah Singleton said Nanook was their favorite
“I tried my bestest to tell them what to do,” Aaliyah said. “It feels like you’re the boss.”
