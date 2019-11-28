Lufkin police arrested a woman Tuesday accused of hitting a child multiple times with a phone cord and leaving multiple injuries.
Sheila Lois Phillips, 49, of Lufkin, faces a charge of injury to a child. She posted bond shortly after her arrest Tuesday and has since been released from the Angelina County Jail.
Lufkin police began to investigate the case last week after a CPS investigator called in reference to a child having injuries all over his body, the warrant for Phillips’ arrest states. The boy received an interview at Harold’s House, where he and his older sister said their grandmother, Phillips, would spank them with a charging cord almost every day.
The girl said her brother had been “roughed up,” such as being thrown on a heater, and that a walking stick had also been used the day before. She also said her grandmother had hit her with a coat hanger after she dropped clothes at a washateria, and that she hit her with a wooden brush during another incident, according to the warrant.
Numerous injuries were noted during an examination, including what appeared to be a hemorrhage in the right corner of one of the boy’s right eye. Abrasions were found on his forehead as well as about 25 small injuries on his head and face, an injury on his left hand, about 24 injuries on the front side of his body, about 35 on his back and about 28 on the sides of his arms and legs, the warrant states.
Most of the injuries had the shape of a linear line with a curve on the end, such as a phone charging cord folded in half, according to the warrant.
Phillips’ arrest history in Angelina County dates back to 1993 and includes charges of unlawfully carrying weapons, theft, failure to appear, failure to identify, forgery of financial instrument, traffic violations and endangering a child.
