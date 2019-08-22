DIBOLL — The Diboll City Council is trying to get creative to find solutions for a $250,000 deficit in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget because of a loss in revenue from the red-light cameras.
Council members met Wednesday to begin budget discussions; they anticipate several more meetings.
This year the city will propose a tax rate of 63 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as was approved for 2018-19. It would raise $39,055 in additional revenue, which is a 3.22% increase from the previous budget. Of that, $8,108 is from new property.
“We decided to stay at 63 just to make the budget work,” city manager Gerry Boren said. “We started with a quarter of a million — that’s $250,000 — shortfall due to the red-light cameras.”
The city also will refinance certain bonds, and is in the process of doing so, so they can free up cash that would otherwise go to bond payments. The refinancing will take the deficit down to $111,000, Boren said.
The council also is considering implementing a $2.50 road maintenance fee that will allow them to allocate that money specifically to cover road maintenance, allowing tax money to cover the deficit, Boren said.
The fee will be charged the same as other public utilities and allow the city to bring in money specifically for street maintenance.
“It’s not going to generate much, but it will be a growing fund,” he said. “To increase taxes would not ensure that roads are taken care of. This way the citizens will know that this road maintenance fee is strictly for roads, while the taxes go for everything.”
There will still be tax money going toward roads, he said. But it means they can use more of the tax funds to cover the deficit.
