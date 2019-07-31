As temperatures remain in the 90s throughout the week, chances of showers and thunderstorms are possible.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, which covers Angelina County and the East Texas area, lists today’s forecast as partly sunny with a high near 94 and a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Heat index values as high as 102 also are possible, and the evening is set to be mostly clear with a low around 73. Thursday’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 94 and a low around 73 in the evening.
“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the middle of next week as disturbances move across the region from northwest to southeast,” a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service states. “While no widespread severe thunderstorms are expected, a few isolated strong thunderstorms are possible along with locally heavy rain. With that said, no widespread, organized and hazardous weather is expected.”
Friday’s forecast has a 20% chance of showers with a high near 94 and a low around 74. Saturday is a 40% chance of showers of thunderstorms in the day and 30% in the evening with a high near 91 and a low around 73. Sunday has a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast during the day with a high near 91 and a 20% chance of showers in the evening.
