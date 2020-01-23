Changes are brewing in the Texas Forestry Museum as construction prepares new and improved permanent exhibits.
“We just wanted to give things a fresh update,” director Kendall Gay said. “They were really great exhibits since they were installed, but it’s been a while since they’ve been updated.”
In one wing of the museum, walls are being erected to lead museum-goers in a natural, self-guided tour through the pre-sawmill boom, an introduction to a sawmill town and more.
One segment of the museum will have a nature artists section where local artists’ collections featuring nature will be on rotated display.
Another part of the museum will feature tree products: the history of the paper mill, paper making, turpentine and tree art.
There are also more interactive activities coming for kids including a history scavenger hunt.
“We’re taking everything down, so there will be all new panels and new art on display,” Gay said.
The museum has a collection of 30,000 artifacts to use for the new exhibits, and both old and new information will be installed on the exhibits with the updates.
“Although it’s basically the same history that we’re telling, sometimes you can bring out different artifacts to tell that story,” she said. “Instead of seeing the exact same thing every time you come for the last 20 years, then maybe we can show you something that is different but has been in storage.”
Gay said they greatly appreciate the volunteers and family members who have helped them so far in the construction process.
The museum is still open to the public with limited exhibits and all outside exhibits. Construction should be finished around spring break.
