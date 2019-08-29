The Lufkin Education Foundation awarded 25 grants worth $58,000 to teachers in Lufkin ISD Wednesday morning.
Education Foundation members, Lufkin High School cheerleaders, drumline members and LISD administration donned their Panther purple and surprised the teachers to cheers, cowbells and a steady beat.
Vercie McMullen, Education Foundation executive director, said the organization received 41 applications worth $120,000, and their team researched each application to find the 25 they could make a reality.
“We like to do this at the beginning of the year so they have time to purchase the things they need to purchase and implement their grant this year,” McMullen said. “It’s exciting, getting together with the other board members and seeing the enthusiasm, passion and the looks on the teachers’ faces as you go into their classrooms.”
The patrol started at Lufkin High School with a team of science teachers: Suzy Jungmann, Vada Hughes, Ryan Cantrell, David Willis, Elizabeth Perkins and Anthony Duke. The team was awarded a $5,000 grant to bring the Spark: Igniting an Engineering Spirit to their students.
“This is an innovative tech trunk program that’s going to enhance our present curriculum, train teachers and provide equipment, supplies and state of the art technology,” Hughes said.
The trunks will travel from kindergarten to high school as teachers check them out.
The patrol then traveled to the LHS special education wing where teachers Abby McCarty, Shannon McBrearty and Morgan Crain were awarded $1,484.84 to improve and sustain their Coffee Cart FriYAY! program.
LHS teachers fill out an order form during the week, and then the students prepare the orders and deliver them on Fridays.
“They love going and pushing the cart and hearing people say thank you,” McBrearty said. “They get really excited.”
The students fill about 120 orders a week, gaining experience in organization, communication and money management. McCarty said this is also an opportunity for the students to interact with teachers and students they wouldn’t normally interact with.
“The teachers have said thank you for opening the door to a conversation,” McCarty said. “That was not something I was initially thinking about, but that has been probably my favorite part about it.”
The patrol then moved on to Herty Primary School where three more grants were awarded. The first grant of $1,478.29 went to Lena Nickle and Tracy Morris for their Comfort with a Constant Hug program.
The money will go toward funding sensory items that will help kids deal with anxiety. Nickle said that will be such a blessing to her students.
“Many of our kids are autistic, and sensory overload is a big issue,” Nickle said. “We’ve ordered some weighted blankets they can sit in their lap when we’re wanting them to do morning board and pay attention. … If they just have that extra weight, then it calms them down.”
Kirby Bryce was awarded $895.94 to fund a Listening in 2nd program that is designed to help students who haven’t yet gained the ability to read. The program allows students to listen to a book in audio format while following along in the paper format, furthering their ability to recognize sounds and letters.
“All these kids want to do is read a book, and sometimes they can’t because they’re not on that level yet,” Bryce said. “The audio books give them an opportunity to enjoy the books that they want to read.”
Bryce and a team of Nikki Neal, Allyson Dunn and Amy Beaudion received the next grant of $3,780 to fund Osmo Innovators for their students.
“Osmo is a program you hook up to the iPads that allows students to explore math, reading and science through different manipulations in the program,” Neal said. “This is a more visual aid for struggling students.”
LISD officials provided a list of other grant recipients:
$1,720.46 awarded to Jo Martin at Brandon Elementary School for Legomania in the Library
$3,099 awarded to Allison Guse, Brenda Ehrlich and Tori Watson at Coston Elementary School for Science: The Building Blocks of Life!
$1,159.80 awarded to Katherine Todd and Destiny Handy at Anderson Elementary School for The Kinesthetic Classroom: Achieving Student Success through Movement
$2,200 awarded to Michele Forrest and Brad Stewart at Lufkin Middle School for The Sandbox Augmented Reality
$2,074.99 awarded to Susan Liles, Amanda Gentry, Deana Mastin and April Torres at Brookhollow Elementary School for #StudentNewsNetwork
$2,990 awarded to Angela Duncan, Mary Beth Powell, Heather Price and Carla Smith at Dunbar Primary School for Learning Alive
$1,387.20 awarded to Aby Goff and Wyndie Shepherd at Anderson Elementary School for Put Me in, Coach! I’m Ready to Play!
$1,100 awarded to Tori Watson, Matty Dupree, Hallie Wallace and Carey Stewart at Coston Elementary School for Breakout Classroom
$1,300 awarded to Connie Burkett, Lydia McMullen and Stacey McCarty at Anderson Elementary School for Breakout News! Student Broadcasting Team Shines with Latest Technology
$5,000 awarded to Aby Goff and Wyndie Shepherd at Anderson Elementary School for Parkour and Obstacle Course Training is FUNctional!
$1,100 awarded to Angela Hancock and Caroline Leslie at Burley Primary School for STEMtastic Learning Fun!
$2,810.47 awarded to Heather Price and Jamie Mahan at Dunbar Primary School for Learning to Play and Playing to Learn
$1,724.83 awarded to Andrea Walker, Marilyn Kegler, Suzanne Langford and Ashley Self at Dunbar Primary School for Sensation Stations
$2,249 awarded to Kristian Taylor, Melinda Bowman, Aley Vardemann and Kim Kassaw at all schools pre-K through 12th grade for Giving a Voice to Every Child
$1,433.16 awarded to Aby Goff and Shirlene Mahoney at Anderson Elementary School for Sensory Play to Unlock a Student’s Hidden Potential
$1,703.23 awarded to Kayla Springfield, Amy Rhoades, Teri Watson and Jennifer Smith at Coston Elementary School for Suds and Skills — A Student-Run Laundry Mat
$2,166 awarded to Angela Hancock, Caroline Leslie, Tina Luna and Mabel Havard at Burley Primary School for Oh the Places We Will Go...A Trip into Augmented Reality
$419.24 awarded to Angela Duncan at Dunbar Primary School for Set the Stage to Engage: Creative Classroom Transformations
$5,000 awarded to Amy Bennett, Emily Lawrence, Veronica Bryan, Jena Rouse, Kenneth Clark, Andre Thompson and Jane Semetko at Lufkin Middle School for Frequent Flyer Miles
$5,000 awarded to Amy Bennett, Joy Johns, Susan Harris, Dyson Nickle, Brian Crumbie and Mark Kreid at Lufkin Middle School for Passport to the Past
