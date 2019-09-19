Rain or shine, the Texas State Forest Festival will continue on, even as Angelina County faces a flash flood warning.
The 35th annual Texas State Forest Festival kicked off Wednesday despite the inclement weather Angelina County faced in the fallout of Tropical Storm Imelda.
A release from the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce reported the food and drinks available at the festival will be under pavilions to stay dry as well. Attractions such as the petting zoo, Kidz Science Safari, the Jurassic Kingdom Show and more also will be safe from the weather.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service has placed Angelina County under flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday, with a possibility of up to 10 inches of rain coming to the area through Friday night. The chance of rain Thursday is 80% during the day. By Thursday night, the chance is 50%. Friday has a 60% chance of rain in the day before it diminishes in the evening.
Saturday and Sunday both have a 20% chance of showers in the day before clearer skies at night according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.