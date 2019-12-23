HUDSON — A group of second-graders from Peavy Primary School called the Kindness Tribe has been spreading smiles through random acts of kindness across the county.
“As a counselor, I deal with a lot of different things, and I wanted to have a group that would spread joy and spread kindness,” counselor Callie Brown said. “I wanted to teach these kids how to be leaders.”
The first Kindness Tribe was last year. The second-graders are elected by their peers (one boy and one girl from each class), and they start their acts of kindness in October.
This year, the students created gift baskets and Christmas cards for local businesses and organizations, donated more than 1,600 food items to the Salvation Army and more. Last week, they sang Christmas carols at Larkspur rehabilitation center and Castle Pines Health and Rehabilitation.
The students performed several songs under the direction of music teacher Leigh Ann Hughes, and they even handed out candy canes.
“I loved giving out the candy canes,” Sophia Medina said. “It made people happy.”
“Making people smile was the best part,” Avery Axelson said.
Avery said it fills her with joy to think that other people look up to her and the other kids in the kindness tribe.
“I wanna tell other people what it’s like to be kind,” Avery said.
“Whenever people are rude, you can show them a good example of how to be nice and kind,” Brayle Johnson said.
When students leave Brown’s office, she tells them to look at the pink letters on her wall that say, “Always Be Kind.”
Brown said she has seen the students gain confidence and drive to be kind and stand up to bullies, and she hopes they will remember the lessons they learn as they get older.
“It brings me joy to watch them get so excited about giving back to others,” Brown said.
