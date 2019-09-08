Woodland Heights Medical Center brought the community together to teach them more about staying safe during “Super Safety Saturday,” during which groups from all over Lufkin shared safety tips with a fun twist in the hospital parking lot.
There was an obstacle course and bikes for kids to ride, as well as a helicopter, fire truck and even a SWAT truck to tour. The Injury Prevention Fair also brought 32 new bicycles donated from the public to give away throughout the day.
Along with the fun aspect, Super Safety Saturday had many practical stations, including tents to teach children how to safely approach dogs and a Lufkin ISD school bus where bus driver Jose Soto showed children how to use the newly installed seat belts and how to escape through the emergency exits if necessary. There was also a table with plastic meats, vegetables and grains so children could visualize what eating healthy looks like. For the adults, a station offered child safety seat checks.
Two of the most popular stations were the Lufkin 911 dispatch and the hands-only CPR tables. Those stations had the goal of teaching children how to call 911, the importance of knowing their address, the skill of hands-only CPR and how to recognize a stroke and early heart attack signs.
Karen Smith, the chest pain and stroke coordinator for Woodland Heights, explained the reasoning behind what they were teaching.
“The biggest thing is that a lot of times our kids are our first responders, because they stay with aunts, uncles, grandmas and grandpas. So if they can at least recognize those symptoms to know that somebody’s in trouble, then they can call 911.”
