Lufkin police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle from another man near one of Lufkin’s Whataburgers early Monday morning.
Joshua Thrille Harman, 31, of Houston, faces a charge of robbery following his Monday arrest. He remained in the Angelina County Jail as of Monday afternoon with a $100,000 bond.
Officers arrived at the Whataburger at the corner of Paul Avenue and North Timberland Drive about 3 a.m. Monday in reference to a vehicle theft, the report on Hartman’s arrest states. The victim in the theft told officers he had seen his vehicle turning onto Lining Street from Paul.
An officer went to the area and found the victim’s vehicle parked in the roadway with the keys in the driver’s seat and the door open. Officers continued to scan the area before a woman flagged them down and said a man she met earlier, Hartman, had entered her home and said the police were chasing him. Hartman was located shortly after at the woman’s home.
The victim of the robbery identified Hartman as the suspect, and then gave officers a statement on the incident at a different location. He said he was parked at Whataburger when Hartman opened the door, put his bags in the vehicle and got in.
Hartman told the victim to drive to Atlanta, a request the victim refused, according to the report. Hartman, upset, then told him to drive down Paul. The victim did so out of fear of being hurt, the report stated.
Hartman eventually told the victim to pull down Lining, but the victim again refused. Afterward, Hartman allegedly threatened the victim and slapped him. The victim then got out of the car and walked backed to Whataburger as he watched Hartman drive away with his car, according to the report.
No items appeared to be missing from the vehicle, but some of its contents were thrown out and onto the ground. An officer stopped by Whataburger to inquire about getting surveillance footage of the incident.
